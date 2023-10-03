GAETZ: WE ARE BREAKING THE FEVER NOW.

Daily Caller | REPORTER: "Why should [McCarthy] want the job after this just happened?"
"A lot of members are going to reflect on they're thinking after this historic moment."
@DailyCaller
@RepMattGaetz
