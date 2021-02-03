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The media/politics theater has bogged down
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340 views • February 03, 2021
Not like they aren't hell-bent, pell-mell destroying the world, but they are playing this ridiculous dementia president scene overly long. Drop the curtain, please. I suppose this is a good time to hit the concession stand.
The really ugly part are the sheep flocking to kill themselves with masks, social distancing and toxic vaccines. Information against all of those things is readily available and overwhelmingly against participation ...
The eyes are useless when the mind is closed.
The really ugly part are the sheep flocking to kill themselves with masks, social distancing and toxic vaccines. Information against all of those things is readily available and overwhelmingly against participation ...
The eyes are useless when the mind is closed.
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