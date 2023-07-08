Create New Account
AI KILLER ROBOT - “THE BODY GUARD FOR THE KING OF BARAIN” (REAL LIFE TERMINATOR)
channel image
Political Crime Exposed
6 Subscribers
354 views
Published 19 hours ago

This is just downright creepy..  How do you stop something that can be agile like this?! It’s trained to fight hand to hand combat, rescue missions, gun training, and more. 

We are here. 
We’ve entered the world of the Cyborg..   




Keywords
lifeaiofrealrobotbodykillerkingterminatorguardbarain

