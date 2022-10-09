A banned comment from a domestic college student said: “Going to college was just my speculation. I was only a prisoner…I’m actually in jail”. The post triggered the resonation of domestic netizens

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10/2/2022 A banned comment from a domestic college student said: “Going to college was just my speculation. I was only a prisoner…I’m actually in jail”. The post triggered the resonation of domestic netizensx