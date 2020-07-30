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E2iS Week 03 Devotional
Chameleon Church
Chameleon Church
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10 views • July 30, 2020
WEEK 03 DEVOTIONAL
TRIUMPHAL ENTRY OR A CASE OF MISTAKEN IDENTITY
(MATTHEW 21:1-7)

Now when they drew near to Jerusalem and came to Bethphage, to the Mount of Olives, then Jesus sent two disciples, saying to them, “Go into the village in front of you, and immediately you will find a donkey tied, and a colt with her. Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone says anything to you, you shall say, ‘The Lord needs them,’ and he will send them at once.” This took place to fulfill what was spoken by the prophet, saying, “Say to the daughter of Zion, ‘Behold, your king is coming to you, humble, and mounted on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a beast of burden.’” (Zch. 9:9)
The disciples went and did as Jesus had directed them. They brought the donkey and the colt and put on them their cloaks, and he sat on them.

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Music: Spy Glass Blue
Songs: Untitled & Come Patmos
Year: 1996
Keywords
e2iseriesexodus to ingatheringe2ischameleon church
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