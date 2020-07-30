E2iS Week 03 Devotional

WEEK 03 DEVOTIONALTRIUMPHAL ENTRY OR A CASE OF MISTAKEN IDENTITY(MATTHEW 21:1-7)Now when they drew near to Jerusalem and came to Bethphage, to the Mount of Olives, then Jesus sent two disciples, saying to them, “Go into the village in front of you, and immediately you will find a donkey tied, and a colt with her. Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone says anything to you, you shall say, ‘The Lord needs them,’ and he will send them at once.” This took place to fulfill what was spoken by the prophet, saying, “Say to the daughter of Zion, ‘Behold, your king is coming to you, humble, and mounted on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a beast of burden.’” (Zch. 9:9)The disciples went and did as Jesus had directed them. They brought the donkey and the colt and put on them their cloaks, and he sat on them.RESOURCEPatreon: Exodus ExpeditionTax-Deductible Donations: Modern DayPayPalTHE BOOKSSOCIAL MEDIAFaceBookInstagramMusic: Spy Glass BlueSongs: Untitled & Come PatmosYear: 1996