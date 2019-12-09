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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ Ομιλια Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ Βερολινο SPORT-PALACE 30 1-1940
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166 views • December 09, 2019
ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΟΜΙΛΙΑ του Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ στο ΣΠΟΡ ΠΑΛΑΣ του ΒΕΡΟΛΙΝΟΥ την 30 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ του 1940 με συγκλονιστικα ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΑ για τις ΑΙΤΙΕΣ & την ΕΞΕΛΙΞΗ του Β.ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟΥ ΠΟΛΕΜΟΥ.ΟΜΙΛΙΑ που ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΔΟΥΝ ΟΛΟΙ οι ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ & ΟΣΟΙ ΕΧΟΥΝ ΠΑΡΑΠΛΑΝΗΘΕΙ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΑΠΑΤΗ & ΔΙΑΣΤΡΕΒΛΩΣΗ των ΜΜΕ,ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΩΝ & ΕΒΡΑΙΩΝ-ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΩΝ-ΑΓΓΛΩΝ απο το 1940.
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