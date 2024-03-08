Create New Account
How China Is Waging a Secret WAR on American Soil Glenn TV Ep 338
Glenn Beck

March 7, 2024

The media has insisted that Russia is America’s biggest threat. But while Vladimir Putin is dangerous, there is another enemy that is far more powerful and much closer to infiltrating the U.S. in ways Russia couldn’t even imagine. In this episode of "Glenn TV," Glenn exposes the secret war that China is waging on American soil, from the fentanyl crisis and the border invasion to an unprecedented spying and hacking campaign. Then, author and journalist Peter Schweizer joins to lay out the evidence in his new book “Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans,” which connects American elites like Gavin Newsom and Mitch McConnell and even Hollywood giants to the CCP’s “disintegration warfare” machine. Schweizer also breaks down China’s connections to leftist groups causing chaos in our streets and the dangerous true purpose of TikTok. Plus, he lays out some possible solutions, including why he believes impeaching Joe Biden will send a strong message to President Xi.

americarussiaspyingchinaxiborderwarbidenputinimpeachinvasionelitesglenn becksecretfentanyldangersolutionshackingccppeter schweizerblood moneytiktokinfiltratingamerican soilleftist groups

