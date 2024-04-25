Militarism is on the Horizon

There is no doubt that we are living in an emerging dictatorship. We are dealing with a totalitarian government that is steeped in moral depravity, infested with demons, and has actually become a haunt for every unclean spirit. They believe lying spirits, and now believe they can win the world war that they have started. Nothing could be further from the truth, however, and as we enter headlong into "the great humbling", this government will become increasingly hostile towards God's people - people who take a stand for the truth.

Skynet is here: https://needtoknow.news/2024/04/skynet-infrastructure-is-complete-le-mesh-network-to-monitor-with-contact-tracing/