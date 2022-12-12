12.10.22: TWITTER release proves ELECTION RIGGED! [DS] PANIC! Climate Lockdowns? Child Exploitation! PRAY!

💻Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage
--> http://virtualshield.com/andweknow
Get 67% OFF this holiday season plus FREE for 30 days!
—————————————
ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/
My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
—————————————————
MUSIC
Dreamland Trailer
By Sky-Productions
https://audiojungle.net/item/dreamland-trailer/14423882
Dan the Man on Instagram https://t.me/realKarliBonne/139013
James O'Keefe EXPOSES Chicago WGN9's Weak Take on the #ButtPlugDean https://t.me/realKarliBonne/139196
Twitter Files Mtaibbi: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1601352083617505281.html
BREAKING: Kari Lake Files 70 Page Lawsuit to Throw Out Fraudulent Arizona Midterm Election Results - Claims HUNDREDS of Thousands of Illegal Ballots, 59% of Precinct Machine Failures on Election Day, Tens of Thousands of Illicit Mail-in Ballots https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial/22133
Smart City Social Credit Surveillance State Dystopia https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/27596
Germany - Journalist Alina Lipp is convinced that the raids against the "far-right" group in Germany have been staged and that the government is likely to announce legislative changes to repress opponents and restrict freedom of speech. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/27587
Baby Will’s parents just gave a surgery update and hinted that non-MRNA blood had been collected for use. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/27585
The next thing: Climate lockdowns https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/27575
Hidden Citizens - Silent Running https://t.me/ScottyMar10/825
"We Are Legion" = They / Them Pronouns https://t.me/c/1505255646/9456
———————————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/
➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.