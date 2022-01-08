Xi Jinping’s Growing Ambition to Take Over Taiwan, Risk of War Higher than in Past Decades

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While Communist China says it’s committed to peaceful reunification with Taiwan, it’s also never ruled out taking it by force. Especially in the recent years of Xi Jinping’s rule, his ambitions to take over Taiwan have grown, a threat that means the risk of war is higher than it has been in decades.