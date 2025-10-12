This French House anthem launches with a looping, groovy funk bassline and crisp, crunchy four-on-the-floor drums, Vocoded robotic phrases cycle hypnotically above, Chirpy, retro synth stabs bring playful, futuristic color, while disco guitar licks punctuate transitions, all tightly layered for irresistible dance energy

Around the world, around the world

Around the world, around the world

Around the world, around the world

Around the world, around the world



