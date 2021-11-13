When Asking Detailed but Not General Questions on Vaccine Mandates, People Are Against Them

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
11/08/2021 American Big Data expert Richard Baris: When you ask general questions about mandates like the media polls have been doing, voters are often misled and choose to support the policy, but when you actually ask detailed questions to Americans, they sit there and they kind of cut against a lot of these policies. You have to be realistic about it, tell them what they’re really getting from these policies. And once you make that clear, they’re negative.