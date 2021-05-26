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INTERVIEW DE REINER FUELLMICH. IL N'Y A PLUS AUCUN DOUTE SUR CE QUI SE DÉROULE SOUS NOS YEUX !
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10 views • May 26, 2021
Traduction d'une interview de Reiner Fuellmich.
Très intéressant point de vue de quelqu'un qui a fait une énorme enquête sur la crise COV ID.
Reiner aborde plusieurs sujets très très intéressants.
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Vidéo sauvegardée depuis le chaîne de Humain Souverain
Très intéressant point de vue de quelqu'un qui a fait une énorme enquête sur la crise COV ID.
Reiner aborde plusieurs sujets très très intéressants.
____
Vidéo sauvegardée depuis le chaîne de Humain Souverain
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