⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, artillery of the Western Military District has launched strikes at the units from 14th, 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and 93rd Territorial Defense Brigade near Dvurechnoye, Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, one armored personnel carrier, two pickups, two motor vehicles, and one U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, artillery of the Central Military District and Airborne Troops, Army and Ground-Attack Aviation have launched strikes at the concentrations of manpower of the units from 92nd Mechanized, 80th and 95th airborne assault brigades of the AFU near Stelmakhovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as Serebryanskoye forestry.

The AFU have lost a total of over 90 personnel, one infantry fighting vehicle, and three armored fighting vehicles.

◻️ Two U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 and AN/TPQ-48 counterbattery warfare radars, as well as one ST-68 target detection and tracking radar have been destroyed.

💥 In Donetsk direction, volunteers of assault detachments, supported by Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Southern Military District, have liberated Sol (Donetsk People's Republic). Up to 90 Ukrainian personnel, three armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, and one Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) have been eliminated.

◻️ One AFU depot of ordnance for HIMARS and Grad MLRS has been destroyed near Kramatorsk.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, artillery units of the Eastern and Southern military districts, as well as the Pacific Fleet's Marines, have foiled the attempts made by up to three AFU assault groups to launch an attack towards Stepnoye, Sladkoye, and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy has lost up to 90 Ukrainian personnel, four armored fighting vehicles, one pickup, and seven motor vehicles.

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 76 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 103 areas.

💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down one Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Yablonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Air defense facilities have shot down seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Krivosheyevka, Kremennaya, Chervonopopovka, and Krasnorechenskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and intercepted one rocket launched by Olkha MLRS near Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry