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8 21 21 More Warriors using their God-given abilities to FIGHT EVIL Pray
where we go one we go all
where we go one we go all
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Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
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Military cannot be forced to take vax…see International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights
file:///Volumes/LaCie%205TB/QNEWS/militaryvax/ICCP%20Convention%20International%20Civil%20Rights.pdf

France hires bullies to keep unvaxed out
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Fauci indicted
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Trump against Boosters
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/5345

Dr. Shawn Brooks
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/5351

Amazing video showing the Vax narrative crumbling
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/5370

Stealing ballots in CA
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