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The Dangers Of The Covid Swab Test - DON'T SUBJECT YOUR CHILDREN TO THIS TEST
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356 views • December 04, 2021
The Dangers Of The Covid Swab Test - DON'T SUBJECT YOUR CHILDREN TO THIS TEST
To listen to the full interview with Dr. Jane Ruby, click on the link below.
https://odysee.com/@ScottieB:d/stewpeterss:e
https://odysee.com/@Sasquatch:6/ETHYLENE-OXIDE-DECOY:f
LBRY URL
To listen to the full interview with Dr. Jane Ruby, click on the link below.
https://odysee.com/@ScottieB:d/stewpeterss:e
https://odysee.com/@Sasquatch:6/ETHYLENE-OXIDE-DECOY:f
LBRY URL
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