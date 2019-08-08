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Trump: 'Hate has no place in our country'
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276 views • August 08, 2019
President Donald Trump is denouncing two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, saying "hate has no place in our country." He also pointed to a mental illness problem in the U.S., calling the shooters "really very, very seriously mentally ill."
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