WOMAN ASKED TO LEAVE HOTEL BUT INSTEAD DECIDED TO FIGHT TO STAY❗

Woman asked to leave hotel but instead decided to F!ght to stay.





​What started as a routine trespassing call at a Florida hotel quickly escalated into a chaotic scene resulting in multiple felony charges for a 35-year-old woman.





Hotel management contacted law enforcement to report a woman, identified as Jerica, who was trespassing on the property. Staff reported that she had refused multiple requests to leave the premises voluntarily, forcing deputies to step in and handle the formal removal.





When Escambia County deputies made contact with Jerica to escort her from the property, the situation took a sharp turn. Instead of complying with law enforcement commands, Jerica resisted physically.





Following the struggle, Jerica was taken into custody and slapped with a heavy list of charges under Florida law:





​Trespassing: For remaining on hotel property after explicit warnings to leave.





​Resisting an Officer with Violence: A third-degree felony triggered when a suspect uses physical force or threats against law enforcement during the execution of their legal duties.





​Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer: Another third-degree felony for intentionally striking, touching, or causing physical harm to a deputy against their will.





While the bodycam footage captures the intense physical struggle of the arrest, the legal battle in the courtroom hit an immediate standstill. Following her booking, the court ordered a formal psychological evaluation to determine her mental competency.





Because her competency to stand trial must be legally established first, the criminal prosecution of the charges remains pending.





Source: https://x.com/GigglingGanon/status/2061430248974012763