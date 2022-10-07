TRANSHUMANISM-THE BIRTH OF A NEW APOSTATE RELIGION FOR THE 21ST CENTURY

Have you seen the "vaccinated" celebrating in religious ecstasy the achievement of their "vaccination status"? Have you noticed the vibe of moral superiority that they project upon others? Transhumanism is emerging as a religion for the 21st century, complete with the sacrament of "vaccination" (OR BEAST-MARKING), the catechism of which is an ever-increasing collection of green new commandments, and whose liturgy is groupthink. The beast-marked do not have the mind of Christ, but rather the mind of A.I. Conformity is smiled upon. Rather than experiencing unity in Christ, they appear to be achieving sympathetic resonance due to their on-board bio-hardware and software. "Vaccine" dissenters are considered heretics.

