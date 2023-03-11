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Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle:https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
WARNING DO NOT EXPOSE METHYLENE BLUE TO LIGHT!
A lot of people ask me frequently how they should store Methylene Blue powders, solutions, and drinks they make up for dosing throughout the day and one major thing people need to be aware of in regards to this is that you should never expose Methylene Blue to light.
In this video "WARNING DO NOT EXPOSE METHYLENE BLUE TO LIGHT!" I fully explain all the reasons as to why and if you need to learn about this make sure to watch this video "WARNING DO NOT EXPOSE METHYLENE BLUE TO LIGHT!" from start to finish!
My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
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