MAN IN AMERICA interviews Geologist, Professor Ian Plimer, demolishes the human-induced "global boiling" narrative, in two and a half minutes:





"Six out of the six ice ages started when we had far more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than now. So how can carbon dioxide drive global warming?"

"We’re being asked to believe that traces of an emission of a trace gas into the atmosphere will change a whole planetary system, and this is contrary to everything we know from the past."





Full interview:

https://rumble.com/v283fjw-are-climate-lockdowns-coming-in-2023-prof.-ian-plimer-interview.html





#ClimateScam #ClimateCult #NetZero