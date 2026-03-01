Pakistan: Security personnel of the US Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, opened fire on protesters who were attempting to storm the consulate

The security personnel of the US Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, opened fire on protesters who were attempting to storm the consulate.

According to preliminary information, between six and eight protesters were killed in the shooting.

Pakistani media: deaths and injuries during a protest against the killing of the Iranian leader at the US consulate in Karachi.

Adding: ⚡️The American Embassy in the Sultanate of Oman is calling on its staff and citizens to take shelter.

Adding: NetBlocks: Internet disconnection in Iran has crossed 24 hours, with connectivity level standing at only 1%

Adding: Iran is blocking American ships from entering the Persian Gulf, a senior Iranian official said.

Adding: Ahmad al-Wahidi appointed as the new commander of the Revolutionary Guards

Responsible for the 1994 attack on the Jewish community in Buenos Aires

Adding: ⚡️An American MQ-9 Reaper strike drone was shot down over Iran.



