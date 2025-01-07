© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Fluconazole USP Grade (99% Purity) Capsules & Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/fluconazole.html
What is Itraconazole? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3CkXC2Q
The Itraconazole Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4fWHT8r
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
Heavy Metals STOP Itraconazole From Eradicating PARASITES FULLY!
Itraconazole is a medication that has potent anti-parasitic effects, and when taken internally, it can effectively eradicate many different types of parasites throughout a person's entire body.
However, many people find that it does not kill off parasites entirely when taking it internally, and there can be many reasons as to why, but one of the main reasons is due to people having heavy metal toxicity issues.
In this video, "Heavy Metals STOP Itraconazole From Eradicating PARASITES FULLY!" I explain precisely why and the best treatment option for chelating toxic heavy metals for people who are heavy metal toxic.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno