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Follow Jesus As Though He Is Real
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5 views • March 29, 2020
Do you have real faith? Or is God, eternal life, and obedience to Jesus just a theory? This radical Christian sermon gets you to consider what it would be like to put your faith into action and obey Jesus as though he is real, and as though you really believe what he said. Religious indoctrination has people talking about faith but never actually getting up off their backsides to follow Jesus...like they say they believe they should do. Faith with works is secretly thought to be some form of extreme Christianity, even though the Bible really says otherwise. If you are willing to do more than just talk faith, and to actually obey the teachings of Jesus, then come along with us and prepare to have your life turned upside down and inside out!
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. CALVARY BAPTIST CENTER CHURCH.......Min Sedem....Favor by Grace BY Calvary Baptist Center channel
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
02. Francis & Lisa Chan by Skip1.org
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
03. "BIBLE STUDY If Jesus were the pastor of your church you probably wouldn't go there Francis Chan" BY Gospel Life Music Group
(Fair Use)
04. Jason Meyer photo from https://bcsmn.edu/profile/jason-meyer...
(Fair Use)
05. Sam Storms photo from https://www.samstorms.org
(Fair Use)
06. Miguel Nunez from https://www.sbts.edu/academics/facult...
(Fair Use)
07. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. CALVARY BAPTIST CENTER CHURCH.......Min Sedem....Favor by Grace BY Calvary Baptist Center channel
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
02. Francis & Lisa Chan by Skip1.org
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
03. "BIBLE STUDY If Jesus were the pastor of your church you probably wouldn't go there Francis Chan" BY Gospel Life Music Group
(Fair Use)
04. Jason Meyer photo from https://bcsmn.edu/profile/jason-meyer...
(Fair Use)
05. Sam Storms photo from https://www.samstorms.org
(Fair Use)
06. Miguel Nunez from https://www.sbts.edu/academics/facult...
(Fair Use)
07. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
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