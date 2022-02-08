Oh, Canada

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45 views • February 08, 2022
Jordan B Peterson, February 5, 2022

Dr. Julie Ponesse is a philosopher specializing in applied ethics, bioethics, and ancient philosophy. Unfortunately, 20 years in academia came to an end after failing to comply with a vaccine mandate at the University of Western Ontario.

Then, in a video response aimed at 1st-year ethics students, she spelled out her position on forced medical procedures.

Her response went viral.

Dr. Ponesse has since become the Pandemic Ethics Scholar for The Democracy Fund, through which she published My Choice: The Ethical Case Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates.

'My Choice' book by Dr. Julie Ponesse: https://www.mychoicebook.ca/

The Democracy Fund website: https://www.thedemocracyfund.ca/

Dr. Julie Ponesse's Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZGkldeQOAM6nX4hTlz_79A

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