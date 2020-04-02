© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CORONA VIRUS Andreas Kalcker MMS CDS DIOXIDO DE CLORO protocolos .mp4
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
445 views • April 02, 2020
Explicación de protocolos C F y U por Andreas Kalcker.
estos son anti-víricos, y por supuesto aclara que por esto es efectivo ante el corona virus.
mas información en:
https://www.saludprohibida.com/
https://www.andreaskalcker.com
podes unirte a los grupos de what ap "salud prohibida"
https://chat.whatsapp.com/FWfNFwKFpZGHRK3zTXs3AU
y telegram cds mms dioxido de cloro salud prohibida"
https://t.me/Cds_Mms_Dioxidodecloro
estos son anti-víricos, y por supuesto aclara que por esto es efectivo ante el corona virus.
mas información en:
https://www.saludprohibida.com/
https://www.andreaskalcker.com
podes unirte a los grupos de what ap "salud prohibida"
https://chat.whatsapp.com/FWfNFwKFpZGHRK3zTXs3AU
y telegram cds mms dioxido de cloro salud prohibida"
https://t.me/Cds_Mms_Dioxidodecloro
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.