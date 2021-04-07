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Celebrities Who Sold Their Soul To The Devil
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1961 views • April 07, 2021
Celebrities have a huge influence on society today: They have their faces plastered over our TVs and music blasted over the airwaves. Their impact goes beyond just being a pretty face as they seem to have the responsibility of telling us what to think, how to vote, and what to say.
The music and entertainment industry is particularly influential and has only enhanced the cult of celebrity worship and idolatry. It has also shown us the occult symbolism they love to show off, and the references to Satan which are simply a coincidence...
If it's all a "conspiracy theory", why do music artists, actors, and celebrities continue to reference the devil?
Fly High, Fear Less.
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#DareToFly #mkultra #satanworship
The music and entertainment industry is particularly influential and has only enhanced the cult of celebrity worship and idolatry. It has also shown us the occult symbolism they love to show off, and the references to Satan which are simply a coincidence...
If it's all a "conspiracy theory", why do music artists, actors, and celebrities continue to reference the devil?
Fly High, Fear Less.
📢SUBSCRIBE TO MY BRAND NEW TUBE📢
https://brandnewtube.com/@DareToFly
☕SUPPORT ME ON KO-FI☕
https://ko-fi.com/daretofly
⭐DONATE VIA PAYPAL⭐
paypal.me/emsastrange
______________________
FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777
Parler: @DareToFly777
Instagram: @dare.tofly777
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
#DareToFly #mkultra #satanworship
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