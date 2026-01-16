The Bar Associations - Children of the Devil - Burn The Corporate Fiction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everything about our illegitimate "Legal System" is demonic!
Police wear literal sigils of Satan pinned to their chests. (Pentagrams)
"Judges" are the Black Robed Priests of Saturn!
We have all been enslaved by a bunch of Luciferian psychopaths
If you want to free yourself from their Evil and corrupt slavery system I highly recommend that you go and subscribe to "Burn the Corporate Fiction"
The Bar Associations - Children of the Devil