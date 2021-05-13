© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 5-13-2021
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • May 13, 2021
Cyber Polygon 2021 is about a month and a half away now it's convenient that we have seen a false flag cyber attack on a gas pipeline here in the states. Already biden has signed an executive order to give the feds more cyber control. Will cyber polygon go live this year?
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://cyberpolygon.com/about/
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-57101249
https://summit.news/2021/05/13/governments-online-safety-bill-will-limit-free-speech-lead-to-massive-state-backed-censorship-warn-watchdogs/
https://www.orlandosentinel.com/coronavirus/os-ne-coronavirus-immunaban-bracelet-is-a-vaccine-passport-for-yourwrist-20210507-xtjcjsct5badvdtqc4kkknqe2y-story.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.orlandosentinel.com/resizer/u-mzszoD9zf-Rkn_H56QeCKKzQ4=/1400x0/top/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/tronc/OFEQDRT2SNCLBFI65GY2FQHOHY.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://cyberpolygon.com/about/
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-57101249
https://summit.news/2021/05/13/governments-online-safety-bill-will-limit-free-speech-lead-to-massive-state-backed-censorship-warn-watchdogs/
https://www.orlandosentinel.com/coronavirus/os-ne-coronavirus-immunaban-bracelet-is-a-vaccine-passport-for-yourwrist-20210507-xtjcjsct5badvdtqc4kkknqe2y-story.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.orlandosentinel.com/resizer/u-mzszoD9zf-Rkn_H56QeCKKzQ4=/1400x0/top/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/tronc/OFEQDRT2SNCLBFI65GY2FQHOHY.jpg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.