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X22 Report A 12. 02. 21.
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110 views • December 03, 2021
Ep. 2642a - [CB] Trapped Themselves In Their Own Plan, Tick Tock
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The [CB] pushed their Great Reset/Green New Deal plan via the pandemic, they put everything in motion to have a controlled economic collapse, now they are caught in their own plan. The people will hold the accountable, this will unite the people.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The [CB] pushed their Great Reset/Green New Deal plan via the pandemic, they put everything in motion to have a controlled economic collapse, now they are caught in their own plan. The people will hold the accountable, this will unite the people.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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