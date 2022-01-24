VAX DEATHS & INJURIES: Government silence - Big Pharma silence - Social Media Censorship. Who will help the victims?

A touching video of the silenced vaccine victims.

Lyrics and vocals by Julie Elizabeth who is vaccine injured.



Produced by the staff of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.



If you aren't crying by the end of the video, you aren't human.



Please help this go viral.



LYRICS

Stripped of all that I once knew

So many things I cannot do

Do you think of me at all

Trapped inside these walls?



While you're there on center stage

Will you speak up, will you be brave?

Do you think of me at all

Hear my desperate call?



No more silence please

Do no turn away

My life is worth the same

Hear my desperate cries



See my shattered dreams

You can make things right

Thinking this would save me

I did what you asked me to



But if it were you

Would you silence you to?

I was loyal to the fight

I lined right up to do what's right



Do you think of me at all

Knowing I did fall?

Now I'm burning black and blue

All this hate I never knew



Do you think of me at all

Though I do not fit your gall?

No more silence please

Do not turn away



Our lives are worth the same

Hear our desperate cries

See our shattered dreams

You can make things right



So will you stand beside me

'Cause I did what you asked me to

But if I were you

I'd never silence you

So don't silence my truth