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VAX DEATHS & INJURIES: Government silence - Big Pharma silence - Social Media Censorship. Who will help the victims?
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749 views • January 24, 2022
A touching video of the silenced vaccine victims.
Lyrics and vocals by Julie Elizabeth who is vaccine injured.
Produced by the staff of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.
If you aren't crying by the end of the video, you aren't human.
Please help this go viral.
LYRICS
Stripped of all that I once knew
So many things I cannot do
Do you think of me at all
Trapped inside these walls?
While you're there on center stage
Will you speak up, will you be brave?
Do you think of me at all
Hear my desperate call?
No more silence please
Do no turn away
My life is worth the same
Hear my desperate cries
See my shattered dreams
You can make things right
Thinking this would save me
I did what you asked me to
But if it were you
Would you silence you to?
I was loyal to the fight
I lined right up to do what's right
Do you think of me at all
Knowing I did fall?
Now I'm burning black and blue
All this hate I never knew
Do you think of me at all
Though I do not fit your gall?
No more silence please
Do not turn away
Our lives are worth the same
Hear our desperate cries
See our shattered dreams
You can make things right
So will you stand beside me
'Cause I did what you asked me to
But if I were you
I'd never silence you
So don't silence my truth
Lyrics and vocals by Julie Elizabeth who is vaccine injured.
Produced by the staff of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.
If you aren't crying by the end of the video, you aren't human.
Please help this go viral.
LYRICS
Stripped of all that I once knew
So many things I cannot do
Do you think of me at all
Trapped inside these walls?
While you're there on center stage
Will you speak up, will you be brave?
Do you think of me at all
Hear my desperate call?
No more silence please
Do no turn away
My life is worth the same
Hear my desperate cries
See my shattered dreams
You can make things right
Thinking this would save me
I did what you asked me to
But if it were you
Would you silence you to?
I was loyal to the fight
I lined right up to do what's right
Do you think of me at all
Knowing I did fall?
Now I'm burning black and blue
All this hate I never knew
Do you think of me at all
Though I do not fit your gall?
No more silence please
Do not turn away
Our lives are worth the same
Hear our desperate cries
See our shattered dreams
You can make things right
So will you stand beside me
'Cause I did what you asked me to
But if I were you
I'd never silence you
So don't silence my truth
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