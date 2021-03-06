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Lockdown | 5 things you need to know from February
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40 views • March 06, 2021
https://youtu.be/LAqYycxjIis
- Vaccine passport u-turn
- Excessive policing
- Democracy in crisis
Our Legal and Policy Officer specialising in emergency powers, Madeleine Stone, analyses five major developments from the UK's February lockdown.
Every month, we write a full report on the coronavirus response and the impact on civil liberties and democracy in the UK, with a set of recommendations. We send them to each and every member of parliament, every month.
If you want to support our work fighting for a freer future, please join us: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/join/now/
And make sure you subscribe to our mailing list for breaking news and action alerts! https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/subscr...
- Vaccine passport u-turn
- Excessive policing
- Democracy in crisis
Our Legal and Policy Officer specialising in emergency powers, Madeleine Stone, analyses five major developments from the UK's February lockdown.
Every month, we write a full report on the coronavirus response and the impact on civil liberties and democracy in the UK, with a set of recommendations. We send them to each and every member of parliament, every month.
If you want to support our work fighting for a freer future, please join us: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/join/now/
And make sure you subscribe to our mailing list for breaking news and action alerts! https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/subscr...
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