Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Republicans hit the Wall While Athletes Suddenly Fall | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 55
10 views
channel image
Free Thinkers Podcast
Published 21 hours ago |

While we celebrate the start of 2023, we’re confronted with two real reminders…1) the Republican Party is choked full of self-serving, uniparty establishment factions and 2) athlete deaths have increased by 1700% since the rollout of the jabs. We’ll break down this week’s House speaker vote and what the pushback achieved as well as the global data surrounding athletes, jabs and death. 


Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com


Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.


Follow us on Gab:

https://gab.com/puttfark


Thanks again for being part of the team! Please share this episode with your family and friends. Remember your voice matters!

Keywords
vaccinerepublicanmccarthyathletefree thinkersfree thinkers podcastdied suddenlydemar hamlin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket