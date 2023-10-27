Create New Account
GAZA-GRIFT, GAS & GASLIGHTING!
Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point


Oct 26, 2023


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE:


RELIGIOUS REPLACES FAILED US RACE WAR!

CHEM WEAPON DEPLOYMENT COVERS BIO WEAPONS!

ISARAELI MESSIAH BEGETS ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT!

PLO CHEM BAD, ISRAELI CHEM GOOD, IRAQ CHEM FAKE - ALL CRIMINAL!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3rv31b-gaza-grift-gas-and-gaslighting.html


Keywords
race warmessiahusisraelmiddle eastwarone world governmentiraqgazacriminalreligiousgasbioweaponsdeploymentchemical weaponplofailedgriftjeffrey pratherprather pointgaslighting intelligence

