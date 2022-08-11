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CTB 2022-08-08 Medici Satan Clause: The Cirucci Team Is Better Than Ever!
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
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21 views • August 11, 2022

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* The book Rulers of Evil was so exceptional, was F. Tupper Saussy a Jesuit?

* Because of Saussy’s research, it is unquestionable that the Jesuits were behind the American Revolution.

* What are the Vatican/gnostic/Luciferian roots of “Great Britain”?

* False flags and “mass shootings” are being thrown at us with break-neck speed.

* “Black Nobility” like Catherine de Medici and her family do the Satanic, Christian-slaughtering will of Rome.

* Quentin Tarantino does the will of the Jesuits: Hawkeye makes his case

* The power of movies and video games (Jesuit Theater) to make a toxic false reality REAL for you (like “Jurassic Park”).

* It starts with “harmless lies” like Satan Claus and morphs into a Mel Gibson “Fatman” revenge movie.

* The seeming wacky nonsense of “Snowpiercer” actually has deep gnostic and spiritual metaphors.

* How the Jesuits exploit our literal lust for flesh (meat) and then mock us with it from “eating celebrities” to eating bugs: pushing us into “climate change” slavery.

* From the brutal slaughter of the innocents in their mother’s wombs to the eradication of whole species like the horseshoe crab for Big Pharma: the Jesuit / Satanic / Baal system is built on evil and has made YOU an integral part of it.

* Seeing through the lies is SPIRITUAL.

* John MacArthur bragging about walking through King Jr.’s motel room shortly after the assassination: Luciferian/Masonic ritual?

* Andrew Puzder, Alexander Acosta and Jeffrey Epstein: from fast food poison to porn to pedophiles to the Papacy.

* Proof that the Jesuits control Hollywood, Marvel, and even TIME.

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