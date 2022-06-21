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NJ WEATHER WARFARE ✈️ PSYCHOPATHIC PREDATOR CLASS WAR FRONT 👎 MOBILE ATMOSPHERIC FIELD REPORT 🤧 729 PM 6.20.22
NJ WEATHER WARFARE
NJ WEATHER WARFARE
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30 views • June 21, 2022

☠️CIA's Operation Crimson Mist in OUR Midst.... Rwanda Genocide & Radar + 5G Rolls Out" on YouTubehttps://youtu.be/GD-D4tv1tZI

⚠️BRENDON OCONNELL"136. Ukrainian Wonder Soldiers | How Ukraine Is Being Won" on YouTubehttps://youtu.be/RtN1f64MQhw

👍REALLY GRACEFUL "Food Processing Plants...Still a Coincidence?" on YouTubehttps://youtu.be/fp6Kh_9s4Qc

☠️ "1666 and the Dark Messiah - ROBERT SEPEHR" on YouTube

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Watch "Veritas Radio Deborah Tavares Who Pulls the Strings of Earth Inc & the plan for humanity 1" on YouTube

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Watch "Ancient Towers Discovered" on YouTube

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Watch "135. The Destruction Of America Via Israel & Russia - Interview With Trump Appointee" on YouTube

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Watch "Sun Simulators in the Sky" on YouTube

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Watch "Geoengineering; The Road 2 Hell" on YouTube

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Watch "5/18/2022 -- New Earthquake Forecast - M7.0+ due in West Pacific & M4.5+ arriving in California" on YouTube

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Watch "DHS Disinformation Governance Board" on YouTube

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Watch "Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, May 14, 2022, # 353 ( Dane Wigington )" on YouTube

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