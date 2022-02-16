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TCR 2022 - Episode 06
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10 views • February 16, 2022
Arnis Luks interviews Robert Klinck and Wallace Klinck about current events and their political ramifications.
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-mark-carney-end-freedom-convoy-ottawa-state-of-emergency/
http://www.lauralynn.tv/
https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/economy/government/government-finance-statistics-australia/sep-2021
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/feb/07/government-debt-in-australia-is-well-below-average-but-the-number-is-deceptive
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/Bank%20of%20England%20Q1_14.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvRAqR2pAgw
https://standby.lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-legal-center-says-ottawa-police-broke-the-law-when-taking-truck-drivers-fuel/
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-02-07/covid-19-vaccine-protesters-hamper-canberrans/100809408
https://alor.org/
https://alor.org/Storage/OnTarget/Volume58/Vol58No06.htm
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-mark-carney-end-freedom-convoy-ottawa-state-of-emergency/
http://www.lauralynn.tv/
https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/economy/government/government-finance-statistics-australia/sep-2021
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/feb/07/government-debt-in-australia-is-well-below-average-but-the-number-is-deceptive
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/Bank%20of%20England%20Q1_14.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvRAqR2pAgw
https://standby.lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-legal-center-says-ottawa-police-broke-the-law-when-taking-truck-drivers-fuel/
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-02-07/covid-19-vaccine-protesters-hamper-canberrans/100809408
https://alor.org/
https://alor.org/Storage/OnTarget/Volume58/Vol58No06.htm
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