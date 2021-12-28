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Social Media (SoMe) Use Addictive ‘Brain Hijacking’ Methods via Deceptive Terms of Use..[27.12.2021]
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11 views • December 28, 2021
What is Predictive Programming (MKultra) and Social Engineering? -> Links below...
Social networking companies have allegedly been making products intentionally addictive by using 'brain hijacking' methods to maximize customer use and to make more profit.
Yet by doing so, these companies may be violating laws on child protection and on customer rights, according to cybersecurity and privacy adviser Rex Lee.
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
Crossroads Highlights is a channel from Joshua Philipp, senior investigative reporter at The Epoch Times.
Joshua Philipp is an award-winning investigative reporter, and an expert on issues including ideological subversion, front operations, disinformation, unrestricted warfare, and the historical roots of issues seen on the surface of today's politics and culture.
Full episode: https://ept.ms/CrimesofSurveillanceCapitalismYt
https://www.theepochtimes.com/social-media-deploys-addictive-brain-hijacking-methods-may-violate-child-protection-laws-rex-lee_4168788.html
Original titla: Social Media Networks Deploy Addictive ‘Brain Hijacking’ Methods Via Deceptive Terms of Use: Rex Lee
1,489 viewsPremiered 3 hours ago
Crossroads Highlights - 12.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SS8FZEVfqRs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_cBUy9u0VhEZx9hiBUgMiQ
Social networking companies have allegedly been making products intentionally addictive by using 'brain hijacking' methods to maximize customer use and to make more profit.
Yet by doing so, these companies may be violating laws on child protection and on customer rights, according to cybersecurity and privacy adviser Rex Lee.
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
Crossroads Highlights is a channel from Joshua Philipp, senior investigative reporter at The Epoch Times.
Joshua Philipp is an award-winning investigative reporter, and an expert on issues including ideological subversion, front operations, disinformation, unrestricted warfare, and the historical roots of issues seen on the surface of today's politics and culture.
Full episode: https://ept.ms/CrimesofSurveillanceCapitalismYt
https://www.theepochtimes.com/social-media-deploys-addictive-brain-hijacking-methods-may-violate-child-protection-laws-rex-lee_4168788.html
Original titla: Social Media Networks Deploy Addictive ‘Brain Hijacking’ Methods Via Deceptive Terms of Use: Rex Lee
1,489 viewsPremiered 3 hours ago
Crossroads Highlights - 12.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SS8FZEVfqRs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_cBUy9u0VhEZx9hiBUgMiQ
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