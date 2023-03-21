A truck lost its 10 tons of offal - SPILLING it out onto the streets (March 16, 2023)

The nations can ONLY hide their abortion carnage for so long, before it starts SPILLING out onto the streets, in ways they CANNOT control!
A truck lost its 10 tons offal, Geldrop, The Netherlands. Video date stamp 16-03-2023
Signs are PILING up that something is OFF about how bad everything is getting - even in the personal lives of the people, in such ways they can CAPTURE the event on camera.
