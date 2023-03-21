Create New Account
A truck lost its 10 tons of offal - SPILLING it out onto the streets (March 16, 2023)
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published a day ago

The nations can ONLY hide their abortion carnage for so long, before it starts SPILLING out onto the streets, in ways they CANNOT control!

A truck lost its 10 tons offal, Geldrop, The Netherlands. Video date stamp 16-03-2023

Signs are PILING up that something is OFF about how bad everything is getting - even in the personal lives of the people, in such ways they can CAPTURE the event on camera.

