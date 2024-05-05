IMPORTANT message to CHRISTIANS regarding the anti-semitism bill.

They will try and make your bible an antisemitic hatecrime. WHY? Because they hate you and think you worshipping Jesus is Idol worship. + The bill criminalizes claims of jews killing Jesus. Wich are in the bible.
Apart from that they hate anyone who isnt them. So dont let them shut down your freedom of speech, regardeless if you are a christian or not. (Im NOT, btw. But we are on the same side of this freedom of speech issue.)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.