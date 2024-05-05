Create New Account
IMPORTANT message to CHRISTIANS regarding the anti-semitism bill.
Zanimations
Published Yesterday

They will try and make your bible an antisemitic hatecrime. WHY? Because they hate you and think you worshipping Jesus is Idol worship. + The bill criminalizes claims of jews killing Jesus. Wich are in the bible.
Apart from that they hate anyone who isnt them. So dont let them shut down your freedom of speech, regardeless if you are a christian or not. (Im NOT, btw. But we are on the same side of this freedom of speech issue.)

Keywords
jesuschristianityfreedom of speechfreespeechanti-semitismantisemitismbill

