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America Is Waking Up! 7 Days Until the Phoenix ReAwaken America Tour Event
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70 views • January 07, 2022
America Is Waking Up!!! 7 Days Until the Phoenix ReAwaken America Tour Event!!! Sean Feucht's New Release (Coming Awake)
Find the Facts Related to Today's Show At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Sean Feucht, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Dr. Martin Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Phoenix, AZ - January 14th & 15th - 24 Tickets Remain
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - Tickets On Sale
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - Tickets On Sale
*Redmond, OR - April 1st & 2nd - Tickets On Sale
ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
ReAwaken America Tour Featured / Past Speakers Include:
General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Robert F. Kennedy, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Owen Schroyer, Melissa Tate, Trump-Attorney Jenna Ellis, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines- https://timetofreeamerica.com/no-jab-jobs/
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemptions: www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org & www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
Want to Join the ReAwaken America Tour? Request Tickets At:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
Episode 1 of the ReAwaken Tour Documentary Has Been Released - WATCH NOW - https://reawakeningseries.com/
Join the Airline Injunction Action Against the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: https://timetofreeamerica.com/airline-injunction/#scroll-content
Find Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments: https://tapme.ws/rnJfL4
Buy ReAwaken America Shirts, Hoodies and Books Today At: https://tapme.ws/COuEDM
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,200 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MyGoToDoc.com - 4,500 + COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.NeputeWellness.com - 10,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
Find the Facts Related to Today's Show At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Sean Feucht, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Dr. Martin Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Phoenix, AZ - January 14th & 15th - 24 Tickets Remain
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - Tickets On Sale
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - Tickets On Sale
*Redmond, OR - April 1st & 2nd - Tickets On Sale
ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
ReAwaken America Tour Featured / Past Speakers Include:
General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Robert F. Kennedy, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Owen Schroyer, Melissa Tate, Trump-Attorney Jenna Ellis, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines- https://timetofreeamerica.com/no-jab-jobs/
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemptions: www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org & www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
Want to Join the ReAwaken America Tour? Request Tickets At:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
Episode 1 of the ReAwaken Tour Documentary Has Been Released - WATCH NOW - https://reawakeningseries.com/
Join the Airline Injunction Action Against the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: https://timetofreeamerica.com/airline-injunction/#scroll-content
Find Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments: https://tapme.ws/rnJfL4
Buy ReAwaken America Shirts, Hoodies and Books Today At: https://tapme.ws/COuEDM
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,200 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MyGoToDoc.com - 4,500 + COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.NeputeWellness.com - 10,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
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