Whitney Webb | What is the World Economic Forum?
79 views
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
MintPress News
Feb 8, 2023
The World Economic Forum (WEF) plays a significant role in guiding international developments in the interests of the business community. They invite the most powerful people in the world to an annual conference in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss their dreams of the future. These are dreams where the powerful stay powerful, and the underclasses continue to toil and suffer. Even when they invite a dissenting voice such as climate activist Greta Thunberg, or historian Rutger Bregman, their criticisms are heavily publicized without changing the core of WEF's mission — to solidify corporate control over the governments' of the world. Investigative journalist Whitney Webb joins MintPress for this special report explaining the internal workings and goals of the shady corporatist WEF institution. Support Independent watchdog journalism! https://www.patreon.com/mintpressnews
Keywords
ciatechnologyunisraeldepopulational goreunescoeugenicselon musktranshumanismsmart phoneworld economic forumdigital idclub of romewhitney webbjulian huxleyblackrocklarry finkklaus schwab4th industrial revolutionmintpress newswearablesharari
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos