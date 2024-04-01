03-31-2024 The Prophetic Voice - Dreams

DREAMS Genesis 41:1 And it came to be, at the end of two years’ time, that Pharaoh had a dream… Genesis 41:5 And he slept and dreamed a second time… Genesis 41:16 And Yosěph answered Pharaoh, saying, “It is not in me, let Elohim answer Pharaoh with peace. Genesis 41:32 And the dream was repeated to Pharaoh twice because the word is established by Elohim, and Elohim is hastening to do it.





