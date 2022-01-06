Psychopath Michael Gunner Orders NT Australia Be Turned Into Concentration Camp!

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(Jan 6, 2022) This lunatic is clearly insane! Northern Territory Australia, DO NOT SUBMIT to this criminal or it will NEVER end. For his own safety, he needs to be put in a straitjacket, locked up in a padded cell, and given a crayon so he can write "KILL COVID!" on the walls using his toes.
Full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDP_Swb8ESI