Footage circulating on social media on September 8, 2024, shows another wave of damaged and destroyed armored columns, samples of which are scattered on the side of the road in a settlement in the Kursk region. Reportedly, the video was recorded with a GoPro camera by an Ukrainian soldier who was killed on Russian soil, showing an armored column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the settlement of Tolstoy Lug, most of which is identified as belonging to NATO. A group of Ukrainian soldiers appear confused, not knowing what to do next. However, they recorded most of the consequences, which means their equipment was destroyed by artillery or airstrikes of the Russian Armed Forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said “The convulsions and suffering of the Kiev regime are obvious to everyone against the backdrop of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region”.

It was apparently the worst day for Ukraine in Kursk, where NATO material was dumped for scrap. The video frames fully capture all the armor, among which samples were destroyed in the settlement area, and some Ukrainian soldiers are seen trying to save some of the armor that is still in good condition. At least some of these equipment such as 1 Canadian Senator Roshel, 2 Cougar MRAP, 2 Humvee, and 3 other armored vehicles, are difficult to identify. Meanwhile, in another video recorded by Russian reconnaissance group on the road in the Tolstoy Lug settlement, there are 2 Cougar MRAP, and 1 unidentified vehicle burned out. Some of them are functional and have become trophies, which will be reused against the Ukrainian invasion and the Western collective.

It seems that the advance of Ukrainian armored vehicles to the position, probably not under the protection of electronic warfare. Of course they lost armor, only the difference is that NATO replenished it even though it was exhausting and reaping losses in Kursk since early August. Since the start of hostilities, Ukrainian losses amount to more than 11,220 soldiers, 87 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 74 armored personnel carriers, 624 armored fighting vehicles, 361 motorized vehicles, 84 artillery pieces, 24 MLRS launchers including 7 US-made M142 HIMARS systems and 5 US-made M270 MLRS systems, 8 SAM launchers, 2 transport-loader vehicles, 21 electronic warfare and 7 anti-battery radars, 2 air defense radars, 8 engineering vehicles including 2 anti-obstacle vehicles and 1 UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on September 8.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/