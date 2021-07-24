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Kissed For The Truth - Proverbs 24:26 (NIV)
26 An honest answer
is like a kiss on the lips.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Thanks, but a hug will do just fine.
Reasonable people appreciate hearing the truth.
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