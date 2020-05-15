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The 1947 Roswell Incident - Kevin D. Randle UFOLOGIST & AUTHOR - Great Interview From 1979
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22 views • May 15, 2020
This is a great interview with Kevin D. Randle on the 1947 Roswell Incident. Randle is a ufologist and author of several books. This interview is from 1979 which aired on PBS. The audience is very respectful and listens well. They have no cellphones to distract them!
If you love this subject matter Randle is considered an expert on The Roswell Incident and offers a lot of great detailed info here.
See the links to his website and work below.
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UFO CRASH AT ROSWELL by Kevin D. Randle https://amzn.to/2BeR5DO
The UFO Dossier: 100 Years of Government Secrets, Conspiracies, and Cover-Ups by Kevin D. Randle https://amzn.to/2MLfNkR === This is a great one!
Short Documentary featuring Kevin D. Randle
https://amzn.to/31hUQ60
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Project MOON DUST - https://www.theblackvault.com/documentarchive/project-moon-dust/
Kevin Randal's Site - https://kevinrandle.blogspot.com/
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The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe...
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics.
Each is a multi-billion dollar market that is overlooked by the mainstream media. We need to be talking about these topics.
If you're a provider or a business owner in one of these 3 industries, consider becoming a contributor. Dyann would love to have you.
If you love this subject matter Randle is considered an expert on The Roswell Incident and offers a lot of great detailed info here.
See the links to his website and work below.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
UFO CRASH AT ROSWELL by Kevin D. Randle https://amzn.to/2BeR5DO
The UFO Dossier: 100 Years of Government Secrets, Conspiracies, and Cover-Ups by Kevin D. Randle https://amzn.to/2MLfNkR === This is a great one!
Short Documentary featuring Kevin D. Randle
https://amzn.to/31hUQ60
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Project MOON DUST - https://www.theblackvault.com/documentarchive/project-moon-dust/
Kevin Randal's Site - https://kevinrandle.blogspot.com/
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
The Relaters Manual - http://thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
The Body House Chronicles - https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe...
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics.
Each is a multi-billion dollar market that is overlooked by the mainstream media. We need to be talking about these topics.
If you're a provider or a business owner in one of these 3 industries, consider becoming a contributor. Dyann would love to have you.
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