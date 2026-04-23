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What happens when an ideological script meets a set of questions it wasn't programmed to answer? Total. System. Failure.
In today’s video, I’m giving you a play-by-play commentary on the moment an activist was confronted with basic facts and chose the "tactical retreat" option rather than answering a single question. It’s a perfect look inside the 'Fact-Free Galaxy,' where physics, biology, and history are treated as suggestions until they become impossible to ignore.
Grab your glass of Schadenfreude and watch as the narrative dissolves in real-time. If you can’t defend your position, you shouldn’t be holding the microphone.
Hit subscribe to join the few remaining residents of the Fact-Based World.
#SJW #Meltdown #Debate #Logic #CommonSense #Commentary #FactFreeGalaxy #Schadenfreude #RealityCheck #TheScriptedMind