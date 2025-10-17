© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vostok Group pushed ahead 4 km, SMASHING through Ukrainian defenses, reaching Privolye on Yanchur River — Russian Defense Ministry
UAV operators, artillery crews, and assault groups coordinated like clockwork to score SUCCESS.
Adding:
‘If you don’t like an infrastructure in Europe, you can BLOW it up’ — Hungary’s FM Szijjarto
In response to Poland’s Tusk BOASTING about stopping extradition of Nord Stream suspect
‘SCANDALOUS… celebrating a TERRORIST’, says Szijjarto
Adding:
Pakistan MoD Khawaja Asif claims Kabul is being used as PROXY by India
'I have my doubts this ceasefire will hold, right now all the Taliban's decisions are being sponsored by Delhi'
Source: Times of India