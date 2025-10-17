BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Vostok Group pushed ahead 4 km, SMASHING through Ukrainian defenses, reaching Privolye on Yanchur River
Vostok Group pushed ahead 4 km, SMASHING through Ukrainian defenses, reaching Privolye on Yanchur River — Russian Defense Ministry  

UAV operators, artillery crews, and assault groups coordinated like clockwork to score SUCCESS.

Adding: 

‘If you don’t like an infrastructure in Europe, you can BLOW it up’ — Hungary’s FM Szijjarto

In response to Poland’s Tusk BOASTING about stopping extradition of Nord Stream suspect

‘SCANDALOUS… celebrating a TERRORIST’, says Szijjarto

Adding: 

Pakistan MoD Khawaja Asif claims Kabul is being used as PROXY by India

'I have my doubts this ceasefire will hold, right now all the Taliban's decisions are being sponsored by Delhi'

Source: Times of India

