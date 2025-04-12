BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
38. Superior Court Sentencing
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
49 views • 3 weeks ago

Hearing revolves around the justice system, sentencing guidelines, constitutional violations, and the philosophy of restorative justice versus retributive justice. It also includes specific case details, sentencing decisions, and remarks from the defendant and the court.
1.    Introduction to Justice Philosophy
o    Tribal elders' perspective: restoration, rehabilitation, and remedy.
o    Critique of the American justice system: retribution and punishment.
2.    Washington State Justice System
o    Focus on incarceration-based justice.
o    Legislative guidelines (RCW 9.94A.510, 9.94A.525, 9.94A.589).
o    Historical context: Thane decision (1980) and its implications.
3.    Case Details
o    Prosecutorial overcharging (81 misdemeanors).
o    Sentencing disparities and legislative purpose.
o    Comparison of sentencing outcomes for similar crimes.
4.    Defendant's Remarks
o    Gratitude for trial efficiency and support.
o    Philosophical reflections and appreciation for counsel.
5.    Court's Sentencing Decision
o    Sentences for felony stalking and harassment.
o    Conditions: no contact with victims, mandatory treatment programs.
o    Financial penalties and refusal to waive fees.
6.    Closing Remarks
o    Critique of sentencing severity and perceived biases.

Keywords
justiceviolationsconstitutionalbenshoof
